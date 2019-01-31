Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 5.60% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 151.43 croreNet profit of Plastiblends India rose 5.60% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 151.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 140.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales151.43140.19 8 OPM %8.357.88 -PBDT12.169.80 24 PBT9.196.82 35 NP5.665.36 6
