JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

DIC India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.65 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 5.60% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 151.43 crore

Net profit of Plastiblends India rose 5.60% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 151.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 140.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales151.43140.19 8 OPM %8.357.88 -PBDT12.169.80 24 PBT9.196.82 35 NP5.665.36 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements