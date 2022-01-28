LIC Housing spurts after Q3 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs Rs 770 cr

-
LIC Housing Finance rose 14.13% to Rs 394.15 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 6.82% to Rs 770.24 crore on a 3.09% increase in total income to Rs 5,078.68 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.Consolidated profit before tax fell 0.26% to Rs 967.57 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against Rs 970.08 crore in Q3 December 2020.
On a standalong basis, LIC Housing Finance's Q3 FY22 PAT stood at Rs 767.33 crore as against Rs 727.04 crore for Q3 FY21, a growth of 6% year-on-year (YoY). Q3 FY22 revenue from operations Rs 5054 crore as against Rs 4907 crore, a growth of 3% YoY.
Outstanding loan portfolio rose 11% to Rs 243412 crore as against Rs 220197 crore. Individual loan portfolio Rs 2,29,321 crore as against Rs 2,04,444 crore, a growth of 12%.
Q3FY22 total disbursements stood at Rs 17770 crore as against Rs 16857 crore, up by 5%.
Net Interest Income stood at Rs 1455 crore, as against Rs 1281 crore, growth of 14% YoY. Net Interest Margins were at 2.42% for Q3 FY22 as against 2.36% for Q3 FY21.
Last month of the quarter under review was slightly impacted by Omicron led 3rd wave of Covid-19, with some restrictions in few states towards end of the quarter. Collection efficiency for December 2021 stood at 99%.
Total Expected Credit Loss (ECL) provision stood at Rs 5715.76 crore as on 31 December 2021. Covid-19 related provision stood at Rs 327.31 crore as on 31 December 2021.
LIC Housing Finance is one of the largest housing finance companies in India with a key objective of providing long term finance to individuals for the purchase or construction of house/flat for residential purposes in India. It also provides finance on existing property for business/ personal needs and also gives loans to professionals for purchase/construction of clinics/nursing homes/ diagnostic centers/ office space and also for purchase of equipment. The company also provides finance to builders and developers engaged in the business of construction of houses or flats for residential purpose and to be sold by them.
