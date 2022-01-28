Route Mobile spurts after Q3 PAT rises 22% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Route Mobile jumped 7.69% to Rs 1608.70 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 22.43% to Rs 46.51 crore on 46.23% increase in net sales to Rs 562.77 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax jumped 24.77% to Rs 57.92 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Sequentially, Route Mobile's net profit rose 10.29% and net sales rose 29.2% last quarter.
EBITDA stood at Rs 77.2 crore, a Y-o-Y growth of 73.5% and sequential growth of 25.2%. EBITDA margin was at 13.7%, 14.2% and 11.6% in Q3 FY22, Q2 FY22 and Q3 FY21, respectively.
EBITDA margin declined sequentially owing to increase in sales & marketing cost and hiring of developers related to Rapid initiative.
The company's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.
Commenting on the results, Rajdipkumar Gupta, managing director & group chief executive officer, Route Mobile, said, "I am extremely pleased to announce the best quarterly revenue results till date. We successfully raised INR 8,674.90 million via a QIP from marquee investors, accomplished Rapid's Global API Challenge - Hackathon, our developer outreach program with participation of over 7000 developers across the globe using our APIs and launched our Payment As a Service offering that facilitates a 360-degree seamless payment experience to customers".
He further added, "It gives me immense pleasure to have completed two acquisitions, Masivian in Latin America and lnterteleco, a Kuwait-based Company. I am confident that it will strengthen enterprise segment growth and enhance our operator relationships in both regions. I am also happy to announce that Route Mobile Limited has received ESG risk rating 'A' based onfactors such as our Community Support & Development, Data Privacy & Security, Board Independence, and Ethical Business Practices.
Route Mobile is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics and monetization.
