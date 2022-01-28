Birlasoft gains after Q3 PAT rises over 10% sequentially

Birlasoft advanced 2.64% to Rs 449 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 10.5% to Rs 114 crore on a 6% increase in revenue to Rs 1,071.9 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22.

As compared Q3 FY21, the company's net profit and revenue are higher by 18.2% and 21.7%, respectively.

EBITDA in the third quarter was Rs 162.8 crore, up 7.2% QoQ and up 12.7% YoY.

In dollar terms, the company's revenue for Q3 FY22 was $143.4 million, up 4.7% QoQ and up 20.1% YoY. Revenue was up 5% QoQ in constant currency.

The company had signed deals of total contract value (TCV) $182 million during the quarter.

Active Client Count stood at 285. Of this, count of $5 million customers was 21 (up 1% QoQ). Top 10 & Top 20 customers grew by 21.4% and 22.9% YoY, respectively.

Cash and equivalents was $152.6 million (Rs 1,134.5 crore), up $16.6 million YoY (Rs 123.7 crore). Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) - Billed in Q3 FY22 was 55 days, an improvement of 2 days YoY.

Headcount stood at 11,945 as of 31 December 2021. The company has added 1,546 professionals on a YoY basis. Attrition (LTM) was 31.4% in Q3 FY22 as against 24.2% in Q2 FY22 and 10.9% in Q3 FY21.

Dharmender Kapoor, chief executive officer and managing director, Birlasoft, said, With strong deal wins across our focus industries and a robust pipeline, we continue to be optimistic about our growth numbers for this fiscal. Our concerted long-term strategy combined with robust execution continues to propel growth momentum from our top customers.

Birlasoft, part of the CK Birla Group, provides digital and information technology consulting, services, solutions and products for organizations across industries, worldwide.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)