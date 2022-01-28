Volumes soar at KEI Industries Ltd counter

KEI Industries Ltd recorded volume of 3.81 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 15.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24985 shares

Reliance Industries Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 January 2022.

KEI Industries Ltd recorded volume of 3.81 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 15.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24985 shares. The stock gained 1.44% to Rs.1,117.75. Volumes stood at 11730 shares in the last session.

Reliance Industries Ltd clocked volume of 13.03 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.53% to Rs.2,350.55. Volumes stood at 3.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd clocked volume of 3275 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1514 shares. The stock gained 6.52% to Rs.1,167.10. Volumes stood at 3515 shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd recorded volume of 2.25 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.22% to Rs.172.30. Volumes stood at 2.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd registered volume of 3.75 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.67% to Rs.719.00. Volumes stood at 2.5 lakh shares in the last session.

