LIC of India offloads 2% stake of Grasim Industries

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) sold 1,33,50,869 equity shares or 2.028% stake of Grasim Industries from 24 September 2020 to 23 November 2021.
Post transaction, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) decreased its shareholding to 6,47,02,813 equity shares or 9.830% stake from 7,80,53,682 equity shares or 11.858% stake held in Grasim Industries. The deal was executed as market sale.
As of 30 September 2021, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India held 10% stake in Grasim Industries.
Grasim Industries' consolidated net profit jumped 27.4% to Rs 2,032.41 crore on a 25.7% surge in net sales to Rs 22,564.22 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Shares of Grasim Industries gained 0.50% to Rs 1,754.75 on BSE. Grasim Industries is a leading global producer of Viscose Staple Fibre, the largest Chlor-Alkali, Linen and Insulators player in India. Through its subsidiaries, UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital, it is also India's largest cement producer and a leading diversified financial services player.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU