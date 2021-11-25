Kranti Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Latent View Analytics Ltd, Indo National Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd and PG Electroplast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2021.

Kranti Industries Ltd spiked 17.65% to Rs 38 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 49918 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7561 shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd soared 17.23% to Rs 686.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo National Ltd surged 13.27% to Rs 490.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1892 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd advanced 11.85% to Rs 429.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4725 shares in the past one month.

PG Electroplast Ltd gained 10.22% to Rs 574.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12960 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13660 shares in the past one month.

