HCL Tech to modernize, transform Tenneco's tech landscape

HCL Technologies announced an agreement with Tenneco Inc. for a multi-year, integrated application development, modernization, and operations services contract.

As part of this engagement, HCL will help Tenneco enhance their IT simplification, modernization and transformation journey while helping to reduce technical complexities and support the global IT application portfolio.

HCL Technologies' application modernization approach will be part of the initial acceleration of Tenneco's application rationalization and modernization initiative. Tenneco Inc. is a leading Fortune 500 global tier-1 automotive supplier and manufacturer.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 31 March 2021. Shares of HCL Technologies fell 1.29% to settle at Rs 983.45 yesterday.

HCL Technologies is a leading global technology company. HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).

