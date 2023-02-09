Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 133.77 crore

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 22.78% to Rs 21.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 133.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 119.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.133.77119.8820.0019.5632.7825.7830.5123.6021.6117.60

