Quintegra Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 133.77 crore

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 22.78% to Rs 21.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 133.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 119.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales133.77119.88 12 OPM %20.0019.56 -PBDT32.7825.78 27 PBT30.5123.60 29 NP21.6117.60 23

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:27 IST

