JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Quintegra Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ruchira Papers standalone net profit rises 194.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.42% to Rs 202.38 crore

Net profit of Ruchira Papers rose 194.20% to Rs 17.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.42% to Rs 202.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales202.38148.35 36 OPM %13.618.73 -PBDT26.9411.64 131 PBT23.117.91 192 NP17.245.86 194

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU