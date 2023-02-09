Ruchira Papers standalone net profit rises 194.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.42% to Rs 202.38 crore

Net profit of Ruchira Papers rose 194.20% to Rs 17.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.42% to Rs 202.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.202.38148.3513.618.7326.9411.6423.117.9117.245.86

