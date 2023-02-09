Ruchira Papers standalone net profit rises 194.20% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.42% to Rs 202.38 croreNet profit of Ruchira Papers rose 194.20% to Rs 17.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.42% to Rs 202.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales202.38148.35 36 OPM %13.618.73 -PBDT26.9411.64 131 PBT23.117.91 192 NP17.245.86 194
