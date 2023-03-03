Hindustan Aeronautics receives IT refund order for Rs 570 cr

-
ALSO READ
GMR Airports reports standalone net profit of Rs 570.26 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Hindustan Aeronautics announces change in directorate
Hindustan Aeronautics entrusts additional charge of CMD to C B Ananthakrishnan
Hindustan Aeronautics bags order for supply of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircrafts for IAF
HAL receives income tax refund of Rs 427 cr
-
The said order was passed allowing R&D Expenditure of Rs 725.98 crore as capital expenditure, resulting in refund of Rs 570.05 crore.
The above refund of Rs 570.05 crore includes of interest Rs. 163.68 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU