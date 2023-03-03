Lemon Tree Hotels signs two new properties in Dapoli, Maharashtra

Lemon Tree Hotels announced two new signings in Maharashtra - Lemon Tree Hotel, Dapoli and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Sylvan, Dapoli.

Both the properties are expected to be operational by October 2023 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Lemon Tree Hotel, Dapoli will feature 50 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a bar, banquet spaces, a swimming pool, a fitness center and other public areas.

Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels Sylvan will feature 20 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, banquet lawns, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor games facilities and other public areas.

