JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

GHCL expects lower production of soda ash in next two quarters
Business Standard

Lemon Tree Hotels signs two new properties in Dapoli, Maharashtra

Capital Market 

Lemon Tree Hotels announced two new signings in Maharashtra - Lemon Tree Hotel, Dapoli and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Sylvan, Dapoli.

Both the properties are expected to be operational by October 2023 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Lemon Tree Hotel, Dapoli will feature 50 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a bar, banquet spaces, a swimming pool, a fitness center and other public areas.

Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels Sylvan will feature 20 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, banquet lawns, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor games facilities and other public areas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 15:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU