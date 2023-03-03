Patel Engineering JV bags irrigation project in Madhya Pradesh

-
-
Patel Engineering along with the JV Partners have received letter of award for Rihand Micro Irrigation Project from Department of Water Resources, Madhya Pradesh, which was declared as L1 earlier.
The Company being 80% partner in the JV, its share in the project is Rs. 512.04 crore.
