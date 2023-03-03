JUST IN
Patel Engineering JV bags irrigation project in Madhya Pradesh

Capital Market 

Patel Engineering along with the JV Partners have received letter of award for Rihand Micro Irrigation Project from Department of Water Resources, Madhya Pradesh, which was declared as L1 earlier.

The Company being 80% partner in the JV, its share in the project is Rs. 512.04 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 15:21 IST

