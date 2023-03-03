GHCL expects lower production of soda ash in next two quarters

-
ALSO READ
GHCL gets regulatory nod for raising soda ash production capacity by 1 lakh TPA
Board of TGV Sraac approves expansion of its caustic soda capacity
Gujarat Alkalies commissions expansion of caustic soda plant at Dahej
GHCL consolidated net profit rises 166.08% in the September 2022 quarter
GHCL consolidated net profit rises 53.83% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Due to unforeseen mechanical breakdown in one line of the lime kilnsGHCL announced that there is an unforeseen mechanical breakdown in one line of the lime kilns and this will result in lower production of Soda Ash by an estimated 30K MT in this quarter (i.e. 4th Quarter of FY 2022-23) and 15K MT in the following quarter (i.e. 1st Quarter of FY 2023-24). The management is making all possible efforts to bring this to normalcy as soon as possible.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU