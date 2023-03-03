GHCL expects lower production of soda ash in next two quarters

JUST IN
Due to unforeseen mechanical breakdown in one line of the lime kilns

GHCL announced that there is an unforeseen mechanical breakdown in one line of the lime kilns and this will result in lower production of Soda Ash by an estimated 30K MT in this quarter (i.e. 4th Quarter of FY 2022-23) and 15K MT in the following quarter (i.e. 1st Quarter of FY 2023-24). The management is making all possible efforts to bring this to normalcy as soon as possible.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 15:29 IST

