Linde India standalone net profit rises 1394.54% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.40% to Rs 441.09 croreNet profit of Linde India rose 1394.54% to Rs 35.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.40% to Rs 441.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 527.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales441.09527.64 -16 OPM %25.5613.76 -PBDT94.3953.34 77 PBT52.091.84 2731 NP35.572.38 1395
