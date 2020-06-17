Link Pharma Chem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Atharv Enterprises reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 22.57% to Rs 5.81 crore

Net profit of Link Pharma Chem reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.94% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 25.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.814.74 23 25.4724.50 4 OPM %15.49-6.96 -10.338.24 - PBDT0.89-0.34 LP 2.371.82 30 PBT0.63-0.59 LP 1.440.93 55 NP0.60-0.54 LP 0.950.66 44

