Link Pharma Chem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 76.39% in the December 2019 quarter
Sadhana Nitro Chem consolidated net profit declines 72.22% in the December 2019 quarter
Phyto Chem (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Ashok Alco-Chem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
NGL Fine Chem standalone net profit declines 50.12% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 22.57% to Rs 5.81 croreNet profit of Link Pharma Chem reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.94% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 25.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.814.74 23 25.4724.50 4 OPM %15.49-6.96 -10.338.24 - PBDT0.89-0.34 LP 2.371.82 30 PBT0.63-0.59 LP 1.440.93 55 NP0.60-0.54 LP 0.950.66 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU