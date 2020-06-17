Atharv Enterprises reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 0.22 crore

Atharv Enterprises reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 44.93% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.220.18 22 0.380.69 -45 OPM %-4.55-44.44 --131.58-36.23 - PBDT0.01-0.04 LP 0.040.08 -50 PBT0-0.05 100 00.03 -100 NP0-0.04 100 00.02 -100

