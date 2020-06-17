Ester Industries standalone net profit rises 358.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 253.87 crore

Net profit of Ester Industries rose 358.51% to Rs 36.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 253.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 255.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 219.83% to Rs 99.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 1038.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1028.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

253.87255.051038.701028.0620.0311.2318.2410.5048.6523.28173.8579.4639.7715.09138.5747.0436.918.0599.5031.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)