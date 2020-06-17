JUST IN
Ester Industries standalone net profit rises 358.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 253.87 crore

Net profit of Ester Industries rose 358.51% to Rs 36.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 253.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 255.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 219.83% to Rs 99.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 1038.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1028.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales253.87255.05 0 1038.701028.06 1 OPM %20.0311.23 -18.2410.50 - PBDT48.6523.28 109 173.8579.46 119 PBT39.7715.09 164 138.5747.04 195 NP36.918.05 359 99.5031.11 220

