Loans amounting to over Rs 20.43 lakh crore disbursed under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana

As per data uploaded by the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) on Mudra portal, as on 25.11.2022, more than 37.76 crore loans amounting to over Rs. 20.43 lakh crore have been disbursed since inception of the Scheme in April 2015.

According to a Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) survey, PMMY helped in generating 1.12 crore net additional employment during a period of approximately 3 years (i.e. from 2015 to 2018). At an overall level, Shishu category of loan constitutes about 66% of share among additional employment generated by establishments owned by MUDRA beneficiaries followed by Kishore (19%) and Tarun (15%) categories respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)