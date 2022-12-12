India is largest connected nation with more than 800 million broadband users

JUST IN
The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that India is the largest 'connected' nation in the world today with more than 800 million broadband users. 5G and the largest rural broadband connectivity network project at BharatNet will have 1.2 billion Indian users constituting the single largest presence of the global internet.

He further said that we also expect further technological innovations as well as updated regulatory policies to remain relevant. The deep involvement by all stakeholders will be the third leg of this Global Standard Cyber Law Framework that we hope will catalyze the Indian internet and the economy, he added.

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 11:47 IST

