Auto Retail Sales Hit Record High In November Says FADA

November 2022 recorded the highest retails in the history of the Indian automobile industry with March 2020 as an exception when retails were higher due to BS-4 to BS-6 transition. Registering a growth of 26% on an annual basis, auto retails in November 2022 clocked record high numbers, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed on Friday.

Around 23.80 lakh units were sold in November, compared to 18.93 lakh units in November 2021. All categories of automobiles saw growth in November as 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, passenger vehicles (PVs), tractors and commercial vehicles (CVs) each saw a growth of 24%, 80%, 21%, 57% and 33% respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)