Jubilant FoodWorks completes acquisition of balance 49% stake in Jubilant Golden Harvest

Jubilant FoodWorks has completed the acquisition of 49% stake from Golden Harvest QSR (Golden Harvest) in Jubilant Golden Harvest (JGH) on 10 May 2022 at an aggregate consideration amounting to BDT 389,015,160 and certain post-closing intimations and registrations with the regulatory authorities are being undertaken.

Post-acquisition, Company's stake in JGHL increased from 51% to 100% (with 1 share of JGHL being held by a nominee of the Company in order to comply with local law requirements in Bangladesh).

