Lohia Securities consolidated net profit declines 39.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Lohia Securities declined 39.86% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 67.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.67.4168.556.739.773.655.793.495.692.644.39

