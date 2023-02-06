Lohia Securities consolidated net profit declines 39.86% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lohia Securities consolidated net profit declines 9.48% in the September 2022 quarter
Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 693.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Gold Rock Investments standalone net profit rises 412.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Financials shares edge higher
Stellant Securities (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 1.66% to Rs 67.41 croreNet profit of Lohia Securities declined 39.86% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 67.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales67.4168.55 -2 OPM %6.739.77 -PBDT3.655.79 -37 PBT3.495.69 -39 NP2.644.39 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU