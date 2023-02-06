Lohia Securities consolidated net profit declines 39.86% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 1.66% to Rs 67.41 crore

Net profit of Lohia Securities declined 39.86% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 67.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales67.4168.55 -2 OPM %6.739.77 -PBDT3.655.79 -37 PBT3.495.69 -39 NP2.644.39 -40

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:34 IST

