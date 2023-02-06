Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 35.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.24% to Rs 120.03 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 35.38% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 120.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.120.03109.8812.9712.9013.1413.816.7010.014.737.32

