Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 35.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.24% to Rs 120.03 croreNet profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 35.38% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 120.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales120.03109.88 9 OPM %12.9712.90 -PBDT13.1413.81 -5 PBT6.7010.01 -33 NP4.737.32 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU