JK Agri Genetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.57 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.41% to Rs 22.64 croreNet Loss of JK Agri Genetics reported to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 44.41% to Rs 22.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.6440.73 -44 OPM %-51.55-10.61 -PBDT-12.97-5.22 -148 PBT-13.48-6.06 -122 NP-9.57-4.36 -119
