Nirma standalone net profit rises 110.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.86% to Rs 1973.74 crore

Net profit of Nirma rose 110.15% to Rs 263.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 125.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.86% to Rs 1973.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1633.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1973.741633.0624.3722.28459.35328.85364.56174.63263.86125.56

