Nirma standalone net profit rises 110.15% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nirma standalone net profit rises 3198.81% in the September 2022 quarter
Indices trim losses, Nifty above 17,200 level, NSE VIX climbs over 5%
Sensex spurts 376 pts, Nifty above 17,900 level
Sensex spurts 336 pts, consumer durables stocks advance
Lemon Tree Hotels adds 52-room franchised Hotel in Ahmedabad
-
Sales rise 20.86% to Rs 1973.74 croreNet profit of Nirma rose 110.15% to Rs 263.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 125.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.86% to Rs 1973.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1633.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1973.741633.06 21 OPM %24.3722.28 -PBDT459.35328.85 40 PBT364.56174.63 109 NP263.86125.56 110
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU