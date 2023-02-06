JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 8.28% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Nirma standalone net profit rises 110.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.86% to Rs 1973.74 crore

Net profit of Nirma rose 110.15% to Rs 263.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 125.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.86% to Rs 1973.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1633.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1973.741633.06 21 OPM %24.3722.28 -PBDT459.35328.85 40 PBT364.56174.63 109 NP263.86125.56 110

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU