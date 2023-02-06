Lords Ishwar Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 57.21% to Rs 3.27 croreNet profit of Lords Ishwar Hotels reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.21% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.272.08 57 OPM %8.265.77 -PBDT0.270.12 125 PBT0.170.05 240 NP0.16-0.10 LP
