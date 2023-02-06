Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 45.46% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.86% to Rs 510.56 croreNet profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 45.46% to Rs 26.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 510.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 448.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales510.56448.43 14 OPM %6.4714.93 -PBDT36.0269.81 -48 PBT30.8163.91 -52 NP26.2948.20 -45
