JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty settles below 17,800; Sensex down 335 pts; Paytm jumps over 6%
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 45.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.86% to Rs 510.56 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 45.46% to Rs 26.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 510.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 448.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales510.56448.43 14 OPM %6.4714.93 -PBDT36.0269.81 -48 PBT30.8163.91 -52 NP26.2948.20 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 15:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU