Visaka Industries consolidated net profit declines 86.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.69% to Rs 356.52 crore

Net profit of Visaka Industries declined 86.04% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.69% to Rs 356.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 354.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.356.52354.067.1711.6221.0041.818.0932.903.3523.99

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)