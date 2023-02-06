JUST IN
Visaka Industries consolidated net profit declines 86.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.69% to Rs 356.52 crore

Net profit of Visaka Industries declined 86.04% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.69% to Rs 356.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 354.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales356.52354.06 1 OPM %7.1711.62 -PBDT21.0041.81 -50 PBT8.0932.90 -75 NP3.3523.99 -86

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 15:51 IST

