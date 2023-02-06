Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.89 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.16% to Rs 368.08 crore

Net loss of Kolte Patil Developers reported to Rs 26.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.16% to Rs 368.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 240.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.368.08240.32-7.0312.69-33.8824.77-37.1722.08-26.895.37

