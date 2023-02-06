Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.89 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.79 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Kolte-Patil Developers CFO Gopal Laddha resigns
Kolte-Patil Developers gains after sales value rises to Rs 716 crore in Q3
Kolte-Patil Developers slumps after reporting loss of Rs 28 crore in Q3
Kolte Patil Developers consolidated net profit declines 28.03% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 53.16% to Rs 368.08 croreNet loss of Kolte Patil Developers reported to Rs 26.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.16% to Rs 368.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 240.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales368.08240.32 53 OPM %-7.0312.69 -PBDT-33.8824.77 PL PBT-37.1722.08 PL NP-26.895.37 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU