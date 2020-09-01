Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 59.52% to Rs 4.76 crore

Net loss of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.52% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.7611.76 -60 OPM %-4.8317.18 -PBDT-0.112.24 PL PBT-0.681.68 PL NP-0.670.99 PL

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 09:19 IST

