Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Net loss of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.52% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.7611.76-4.8317.18-0.112.24-0.681.68-0.670.99

