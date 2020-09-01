D & H India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 54.27% to Rs 8.13 croreNet loss of D & H India reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.27% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.1317.78 -54 OPM %-4.435.96 -PBDT-0.690.63 PL PBT-1.090.18 PL NP-0.910.15 PL
