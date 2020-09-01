JUST IN
ACE EduTrend reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 328.57% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net Loss of ACE EduTrend reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 328.57% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.300.07 329 OPM %56.6742.86 -PBDT0.170.03 467 PBT-0.85-0.18 -372 NP-0.85-0.18 -372

