Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.13% to Rs 9.58 croreNet profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 9.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 59.43% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 38.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.589.38 2 38.4338.02 1 OPM %6.997.57 -7.9911.10 - PBDT0.820.89 -8 3.695.04 -27 PBT0.05-0.02 LP 0.631.67 -62 NP0.080.03 167 0.711.75 -59
