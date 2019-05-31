Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.13% to Rs 9.58 crore

Net profit of & Institute rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 9.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.43% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 38.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

