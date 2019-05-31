BCL Industries standalone net profit rises 49.89% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 247.85 crore

Net profit of rose 49.89% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 247.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 230.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 125.16% to Rs 41.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 896.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 850.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

