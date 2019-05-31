BCL Industries standalone net profit rises 49.89% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 247.85 croreNet profit of BCL Industries rose 49.89% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 247.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 230.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 125.16% to Rs 41.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 896.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 850.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales247.85230.67 7 896.13850.79 5 OPM %6.194.84 -8.235.51 - PBDT12.499.45 32 62.7132.84 91 PBT9.736.69 45 51.9122.31 133 NP7.034.69 50 41.4318.40 125
