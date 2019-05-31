CCL International standalone net profit rises 46.34% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CCL International standalone net profit declines 77.50% in the December 2018 quarter
CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 19.32% in the December 2018 quarter
CCL Products (India) standalone net profit declines 15.04% in the December 2018 quarter
CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 24.56% in the March 2019 quarter
CCL Products (India) drops after poor Q4 result
-
Sales rise 30.76% to Rs 15.90 croreNet profit of CCL International rose 46.34% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.76% to Rs 15.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 2412.50% to Rs 2.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 37.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.9012.16 31 37.1133.22 12 OPM %13.7716.86 -12.998.37 - PBDT2.021.75 15 4.522.01 125 PBT1.291.26 2 2.220.19 1068 NP1.200.82 46 2.010.08 2413
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU