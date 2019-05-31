CCL International standalone net profit rises 46.34% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.76% to Rs 15.90 crore

Net profit of rose 46.34% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.76% to Rs 15.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2412.50% to Rs 2.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 37.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

