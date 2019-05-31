Camson Bio Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.30 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.59 croreNet Loss of Camson Bio Technologies reported to Rs 11.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs -0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 11.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 74.21% to Rs 4.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.59-0.51 LP 4.9819.31 -74 OPM %-2506.78582.35 --329.320.16 - PBDT-9.00-3.15 -186 -14.34-4.03 -256 PBT-10.71-4.90 -119 -21.31-11.22 -90 NP-11.30-4.90 -131 -21.90-11.22 -95
