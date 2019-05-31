Joindre Capital Services standalone net profit declines 86.71% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Joindre Capital Services standalone net profit declines 26.23% in the December 2018 quarter
Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 14.73% in the March 2019 quarter
Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit rises 48.41% in the December 2018 quarter
Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Dhruva Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 31.10% to Rs 4.21 croreNet profit of Joindre Capital Services declined 86.71% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.10% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.14% to Rs 4.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.17% to Rs 17.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.216.11 -31 17.9124.26 -26 OPM %-13.06-5.89 --10.05-0.91 - PBDT0.723.71 -81 5.817.13 -19 PBT0.643.68 -83 5.617.04 -20 NP0.463.46 -87 4.705.96 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU