Joindre Capital Services standalone net profit declines 86.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 31.10% to Rs 4.21 crore

Net profit of Joindre Capital Services declined 86.71% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.10% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.14% to Rs 4.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.17% to Rs 17.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.216.11 -31 17.9124.26 -26 OPM %-13.06-5.89 --10.05-0.91 - PBDT0.723.71 -81 5.817.13 -19 PBT0.643.68 -83 5.617.04 -20 NP0.463.46 -87 4.705.96 -21

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 16:29 IST

