Joindre Capital Services standalone net profit declines 86.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 31.10% to Rs 4.21 crore

Net profit of declined 86.71% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.10% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.14% to Rs 4.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.17% to Rs 17.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

