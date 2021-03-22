LT Foods receives L3 SRP certification for sustainable cultivation of rice

LT Foods has become the first Company globally to be certified with highest level of verification - L3, by UN-backed Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP) ecolabel. This will enable the Company to use Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP) verified logo on the packs of Rice produced by verified 1,000+ farmers growing sustainable rice.

LT Foods works with farmers to grow sustainable & residue free basmati rice as per the SRP standards under its Agri Program. Preferred by Nature (https://preferredbynature.org/), the first verification body accredited by SRP, audited 1000+ paddy farmers associated with LT Foods in the states of Haryana and Punjab covering 4700 hectares of land.

The L3 SRP certification is the highest level of verification for sustainable cultivation of rice.

A new ecolabel launched by the Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP) will help shoppers reduce their environmental impact by identifying rice that has been sustainably produced.

By stocking SRP verified rice, food retailers can make measurable contribution to sustainability & climate change targets. It is also seen that employing best practices in rice farming can reduce water usage by more than 25% and methane emissions by up to 50%. Switching to SRP practices can boost farm incomes by up to 20%. Adoption of climate smart agriculture and sustainable best practices in rice not only contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals but also bolsters the global food systems

