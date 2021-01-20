LTI gains after Q3 PAT rises 14% QoQ to Rs 519 crore

-
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) rose 1.74% to Rs 4164.20 after the company's consolidated net profit increased by 13.7% to Rs 519.3 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 456.8 crore in Q2 FY21.
Revenue during the quarter rose by 5.1% to Rs 3,152.8 crore in Q3 December 2020 from Rs 2,998.4 crore in Q2 September 2020. In dollar terms, the company's increased 5.8% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis to $427.8 million. Sequential constant currency revenue growth was 5.3% in the quarter ended December 2020.
EBIT rose 9.1% to Rs 650.2 crore in Q3 December 2020 from Rs 595.7 crore in Q2 September 2020. EBIT margin was at 20.6% as on 31 December 2020 as against 19.9% as on 30 September 2020.
Profit before tax in Q3 FY21 stood at Rs 699.40 crore, up by 14.1% from Rs 613.10 crore in Q2 FY21. Current tax expense rose 6.1% QoQ to Rs 162.90 crore in the third quarter.
LTI said said that most of its verticals showed good sequential growth, led Manufacturing (up 9.6% QoQ), BFS (up 8.4% QoQ), High-Tech, Media & Entertainment (up 5.8% QoQ), CPG, Retail & Pharma (up 4.7% QoQ) and Energy & Utilities (up 0.1% QoQ). However, Insurance vertical declined by 0.6% sequentially.
Geography-wise sequential growth was led by India (up 30.4% QoQ), Europe (up 5.5% QoQ) and North America (up 4.5% QoQ) while RoW (down 4.2% QoQ) witnessed some contraction.
In the third quarter, top 5 clients contributed 29.3% to the revenue, Top 10 clients contributed 42% to the revenue and Top 20 clients contributed 57.1% to the revenue.
LTI's headcount stood at 33,983 as of 31 December 2020. In Q3, its IT services attrition rate (LTM) was at 12.4%. The company's cash and cash equivalents in Q3 FY21 was Rs 524.8 crore.
Sanjay Jalona, chief executive officer & managing director, said: We are pleased to deliver a strong quarter with 5.8% QoQ growth in USD revenues. This has been driven by healthy growth momentum across our portfolio. We continue to see strong demand for cloud-based IT solutions. Our tier 1 level partnership with the hyperscalers enables us to work closely on client outcomes and go-to-market opportunities.
We are happy to announce two large deals with cumulative net new TCV of $278 million. We remain focused on building and scaling differentiated capabilities. A healthy deal pipeline and sustained client mining make us optimistic about the future.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company.
