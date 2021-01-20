Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 171.22 points or 0.75% at 23044.13 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 3.21%), Bosch Ltd (up 2.17%),Escorts Ltd (up 1.68%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.68%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were MRF Ltd (up 1.28%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.98%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.9%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.89%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.46%).

On the other hand, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 0.89%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.64%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.08%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 131.15 or 0.27% at 49529.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 37.05 points or 0.26% at 14558.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 69.4 points or 0.37% at 18704.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.49 points or 0.25% at 6305.14.

On BSE,1336 shares were trading in green, 817 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

