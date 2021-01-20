Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 473.76 points or 1.81% at 26582.68 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, NELCO Ltd (up 5.83%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 5.36%),Majesco Ltd (up 4.88%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 4.59%),Coforge Ltd (up 3.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 3.44%), Mphasis Ltd (up 3.2%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 2.88%), Mindtree Ltd (up 2.87%), and Wipro Ltd (up 2.72%).

On the other hand, 3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.27%), TVS Electronics Ltd (down 1.89%), and HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 1.67%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 131.15 or 0.27% at 49529.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 37.05 points or 0.26% at 14558.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 69.4 points or 0.37% at 18704.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.49 points or 0.25% at 6305.14.

On BSE,1336 shares were trading in green, 817 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

