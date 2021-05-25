Union Bank of India announces listing of 42.79 lakh equity shares

Union Bank of India announced that the NSE and BSE have granted their approval on 24 May 2021 for listing of 42,79,03,111 equity shares of Rs. 10 each issued at a premium of Rs. 23.82 bearing distinctive numbers from 6406844356 to 6834747466 Issued to the eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) pursuant to the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue of the Bank.

These share are admitted to dealings on the Exchange from 25 May 2021.

