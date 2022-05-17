LTI to launch Google Cloud Business Unit

-
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) is expanding its global partnership with Google Cloud. LTI is setting up a dedicated Business Unit for Google Cloud's six key solution pillars: Application Modernization, Data Management, Infrastructure Modernization, Smart Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Security.
LTI's Google Cloud Business Unit will develop state-of-the-art IP, industry specific solutions, and accelerators with a dedicated team of Google Cloud architects addressing transformation needs for clients across the world. LTI will also list its solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace.
To further cement its strong capabilities on Google Cloud, LTI has launched Canvas Eureka to enable an accelerated data modernization journey to Google BigQuery and to aid AI/ML innovation for enterprises.
LTI Canvas Eureka is an automation framework for seamless and faster migration from legacy data warehouses and data lake solutions to Google BigQuery. It helps in assessing the current landscape and defining target state architecture. It also enables the automation of tasks such as schema migration, code conversion and data validation.
