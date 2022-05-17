Board of Steel Exchange India appoints director

-
ALSO READ
Barometers hover near day's low; Nifty holds 17,000 level
Kalyan Jewellers appoints Vinod Rai as new chairman
Board of Steel Exchange India approves fund raising and stock split
Tata Steel gains after annual steel production rises to record level in FY22
Nifty regains 17,400 mark; metal stocks in demand
-
At meeting held on 16 May 2022The Board of Steel Exchange India at its meeting held on 16 May 2022 has approved the appointment of Siva Sagar Rao Yendamuri (Din: 00210188) as Additional NonExecutive Independent Director of the company with effect from 16 May, 2022, subject to the approval of Shareholders in forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU