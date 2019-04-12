Lumax Auto Technologies to set up JV with Jopp Holding JmbH, Germany

Lumax Auto Technologies has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Jopp Holding JmbH, Germany for manufacturing and sale of the Automotive components such as Shift Tower (Mannual & Automated)/ Shift Forks & All Gear Sensor Assembly. Under the Joint Venture, both the partners will hold an equal 50% share in the new entity to be named Lumax JOPP Allied Technologies. While JOPP will bring the world class technology for its products to joint venture, Lumax will provide its 7 decades' rich experience towards management of the JV in India. Focus of JV is towards self-reliance in technology & establish a state of art R&D centre in India along with manufacturing operations.
