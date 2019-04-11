JUST IN
Board of GEE approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

With effect from 30 March 2019

The Board of GEE has approved the appointment of Shankarlal Agarwal as Chairman & Executive Director of the Company and Amit Agarwal as Additional Independent Director w.e.f 01 April 2019. The Board has taken note of cessation of Govind Kumar Sarai as Whole Time Director w.e.f 30 March 2019.

