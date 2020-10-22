Lupin allots 36303 equity shares under ESOP

Lupin has allotted 36303 fully paid-up equity shares of s 2/- each.

These shares have been allotted upon exercising of options granted to the employees under Stock option plans of the Company.

In view of the above, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company has been increased to s 90,65,53,272 consisting 45,32,76,636 equity shares of s 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)