Board of Hindustan Copper to consider fund raising via QIP issue

-
ALSO READ
Board of Union Bank of India to consider capital plan and opening balance sheet post amalgamation
Board of Hindustan Copper to consider increase in borrowing limits from Rs 850 cr to Rs 1350 crore
Hindustan Copper signs MoU with Hindalco
Outcome of board meeting of CARE Ratings
Outcome of board meeting of Hindustan Copper
-
On 29 October 2020The Board of Hindustan Copper will meet on 29 October 2020 to consider the overall borrowing limit of Rs. 2,500 crore for all types of borrowings / loans including bonds, and raising funds by issue of equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement method to the extent of 15% of existing paid up equity capital in one or more tranches and Recommending to the Ministry of Mines to modify object clause of the QIP from expansion /capex plan to general corporate purpose including ongoing expansion /capex plan.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU