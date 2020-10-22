Granules India receives USFDA marketing approval for Potassium Chloride ER Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Potassium Chloride ER Tablets
Cadila Healthcare surges on USFDA nod for mineral supplement
Granules India jumps on USFDA nod for Trospium Chloride capsules
Nifty hovers around 11550; VIX cools off 3%
Meghmani Finechem announces its forward integration project of CPVC Resin
-
Granules announced that it has received marketing approval from the US FDA for Potassium Chloride Extended Release Tablets USP, 10 mEq (750 mg) and 20 mEq (1500 mg) for the treatment of patients with hypokalemia.
Granules' tablet product is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), K-Dur.
The drug will be manufactured at the Granules manufacturing facility in Gagillapur, Hyderabad. Granules now have a total of 34 ANDA approvals from the US FDA (32 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).
According to IQVIA Health, Potassium Chloride Extended Release Tablets USP, 10 mEq & 20 mEq had US generic sales of approximately $204 million for the most recent twelve months ending in Aug 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU